Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits grand slam

Bellinger smashed a grand slam in a 6-5 victory against the Giants on Tuesday.

A season after struggling in the power department, Bellinger couldn't have asked for a better start in 2019. The grand slam was his fifth homer in just six games, and he's posted a league-leading 12 RBI. Bellinger hit 25 homers last season after belting 39 as a rookie in 2017. It's early, but Bellinger has appeared to regain his power stroke, as he's already one-fifth of the way to his 2018 homer total.

