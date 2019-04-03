Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits grand slam
Bellinger smashed a grand slam in a 6-5 victory against the Giants on Tuesday.
A season after struggling in the power department, Bellinger couldn't have asked for a better start in 2019. The grand slam was his fifth homer in just six games, and he's posted a league-leading 12 RBI. Bellinger hit 25 homers last season after belting 39 as a rookie in 2017. It's early, but Bellinger has appeared to regain his power stroke, as he's already one-fifth of the way to his 2018 homer total.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...