Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

The homer was his second of the season, but Bellinger has been collecting plenty of hits that have stayed in the yard too. The 22-year-old now has a .304/.333/.457 slash line through 12 games, and his 16.7 percent strikeout rate is nearly 10 points better than his mark as a rookie. If he can continue to make more contact, Bellinger may actually be able to improve on the numbers he posted in his dynamic 2017 campaign.