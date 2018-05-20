Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits solo home run

Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Nationals.

Bellinger was in the starting lineup for both games of the Dodgers' doubleheader Saturday, and his solo home run was the only hit he recorded in nine at-bats. He has slowed drastically from his power pace last season, but has started to heat up with three home runs in his past seven games.

