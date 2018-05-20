Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits solo home run
Bellinger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Saturday against the Nationals.
Bellinger was in the starting lineup for both games of the Dodgers' doubleheader Saturday, and his solo home run was the only hit he recorded in nine at-bats. He has slowed drastically from his power pace last season, but has started to heat up with three home runs in his past seven games.
More News
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...