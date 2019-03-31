Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits two bombs

Bellinger smashed two home runs, going 4-for-6 with six RBI in a 18-5 drubbing of the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The second homer came against catcher John Murphy, who pitched two innings to help rest the tired Diamondbacks bullpen. They all count the same, though, and Bellinger already has three homers and seven RBI this season. This is certainly a great sign after Bellinger saw his home runs dip from 39 during his rookie season to 25 last year.