Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Nationals.

Bellinger hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning, this one coming off right-hander Carlos Torres. He is now hitting .289/.333/.474 in 76 at-bats this season. Those numbers are well off pace from his rookie campaign and there are some noticeable differences in his batted ball profile early this season. Most notably, his groundball rate is up 12 percent from last season and he has a 31.6 percent infield fly ball rate. Neither of those are likely to remain true throughout the entire season, but they are depressing his power numbers in the early going.