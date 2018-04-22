Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Nationals.

Bellinger hit his third home run of the season in the eighth inning, this one coming off right-hander Carlos Torres and is now slashing .289/.333/.474 in 76 at-bats. Those numbers are well off pace from his rookie campaign and there are some noticeable differences in his batted-ball profile early this season. Most notably, his groundball rate is up 12 percent from last year and he has a 31.6 percent infield flyball rate. Neither of those are likely to remain true throughout the entire season, but they are depressing his power numbers in the early going.

