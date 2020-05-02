Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hitting in cage
Bellinger has been able to take swings in a batting cage twice per week during MLB's hiatus, he stated in an interview with John Hartung of Spectrum Sportsnet LA.
In addition to the twice-per-week batting sessions with hitting coach Brant Brown, Bellinger has also been working out in an Arizona gym with teammate Enrique Hernandez. The reigning National League MVP indicated that he is "down for whatever" in terms of rumored plans to restart the season. Bellinger slashed .250/.280/.500 with one home run and four RBI in Cactus League play before spring training was suspended.
