Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a pair of walks in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 win over the Braves.

Bellinger's solo shot off Chris Martin in the bottom of the seventh broke a 3-3 tie and sent the Dodgers to the World Series for the third time in his four-year career. The 25-year-old didn't have the best regular season, as his .239/.333/.455 slash line was fine but well below his lofty standards. He's been better in the postseason, however, hitting .250/.365/.545. Bellinger did injure his shoulder during an over-exuberant celebration following the homer, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, though he wasn't forced to leave the game, so he likely won't miss time during the World Series.