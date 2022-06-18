Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Guardians.

Bellinger accounted for the Dodgers' lone run with a second-inning homer, his eighth of the year. He added a single and his eighth steal of the season in the ninth inning. The 26-year-old has posted just two multi-hit efforts in 14 contests in June. He's on a .211/.279/.404 slash line with 24 RBI, 26 runs scored, 13 doubles and two triples through 58 games overall, and there's been very little variance in his ratio stats over the last month.