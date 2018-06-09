Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers again, steals two bases
Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk, and a pair of stolen bases in the Dodgers' 7-3 victory over the Braves on Friday.
Bellinger is scalding hot right now, as this marked his fourth straight game with a home run in an all-around dynamic performance that also saw him steal his third and fourth bases of the season. His overall numbers still aren't quite at the level he posted during his phenomenal rookie season last year, but he's now got a .794 OPS through 226 at-bats, and that number stands to keep rising as he continues to work his way out of that prolonged early-season funk.
