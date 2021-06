Bellinger went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Cubs.

Bellinger delivered an encore performance after walking off Saturday's game, with a long ball off Adbert Alzolay in the second inning. His two-run shot was just his third of the season. The 25-year-old is batting .368 with two homers, five RBI and seven runs in his last seven games.