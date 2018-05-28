Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers against Padres
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Dodgers' 6-1 win over the Padres on Sunday.
Bellinger had just two hits in his last 19 at-bats coming into this contest, so it was good to see him get his power stroke back, as he launched his eighth long ball of the season with this eight-inning blast off Tyler Webb. His numbers are by no means horrible, but it's still been a bit of a disappointing start to his sophomore campaign for Bellinger, who has a .746 OPS so far this year after lighting up the league to the tune of a .267/.352/.581 slash line with 39 homers as a rookie last season.
