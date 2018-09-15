Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers and drives in six

Bellinger went 3-for-5 with a walk, a homer, three runs and six RBI in Saturday's landslide victory over the Cardinals.

Bellinger was trouble for St. Louis throughout the game. He knocked a two-RBI single in the fifth followed by another RBI single in the sixth. He then added a three-run shot, his 23rd of the year, in the ninth inning, stretching the lead to 13.