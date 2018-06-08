Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers for third straight game
Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
There are finally signs of life coming from Bellinger's bat after an alarmingly prolonged slump to start the year. Bellinger's home run Thursday marked his third game in a row with a long ball. And what's more, this home run was muscled 404 feet off of a slow curveball, showing the immense power Bellinger possesses. He and the Dodgers will head down to the left-handed-friendly SunTrust Park in Atlanta for a weekend set with the Braves.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Launches 10th homer Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Dropped to seventh in order•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Positioned on bench Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out against lefty•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers against Padres•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Gets breather Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...