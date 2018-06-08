Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers for third straight game

Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

There are finally signs of life coming from Bellinger's bat after an alarmingly prolonged slump to start the year. Bellinger's home run Thursday marked his third game in a row with a long ball. And what's more, this home run was muscled 404 feet off of a slow curveball, showing the immense power Bellinger possesses. He and the Dodgers will head down to the left-handed-friendly SunTrust Park in Atlanta for a weekend set with the Braves.

