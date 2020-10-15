Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs, two RBI and two walks in Wednesday's 15-3 win over the Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS.

Bellinger walked and scored during the Dodgers' record-setting 11-run first inning. He added a 12th run with a solo shot off Grant Dayton in the second inning and later stretched the lead to 15 with an RBI single in the third. He's now hitting .281/.361/.594 with a pair of homers in eight games this postseason.