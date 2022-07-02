Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Friday's 5-1 win over the Padres.

Bellinger put the Dodgers ahead for good with his sixth-inning solo shot, and he added a sac fly to plate another run in the eighth. The outfielder has been a bit spotty at the plate lately, going 10-for-52 (.192) with four homers, two stolen bases, eight RBI and 10 runs scored across his last 13 contests. He's slashing .211/.270/.402 with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 35 runs and nine steals in 70 games overall.