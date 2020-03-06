Play

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in return

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Cactus League contest against Oakland.

Bellinger sat out a few days with what he described as "a knot" in his back, but he downplayed the issue from the start and verified that he is fine by hitting a long home run to center field in the sixth inning Thursday. The 2019 NL MVP has gone 5-for-16 with one home run and four RBI in seven spring contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories