Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in return
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's Cactus League contest against Oakland.
Bellinger sat out a few days with what he described as "a knot" in his back, but he downplayed the issue from the start and verified that he is fine by hitting a long home run to center field in the sixth inning Thursday. The 2019 NL MVP has gone 5-for-16 with one home run and four RBI in seven spring contests.
