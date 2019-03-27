Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in spring finale
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-2 exhibition win over the Angels.
Bellinger finished spring training with an .835 OPS and a team-high four long balls over 62 plate appearances. The 23-year-old consistently slotted in as either the No. 5 or 6 hitter in the Dodgers' final handful of spring games, making it reasonable to pencil him in for a spot in the bottom half of the lineup when the team begins its regular season Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks three-run homer•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Returns to lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Returns to practice•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Battling back soreness•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Unlikely to see much use in center•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Absent from Game 5 lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...