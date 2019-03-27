Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in spring finale

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 9-2 exhibition win over the Angels.

Bellinger finished spring training with an .835 OPS and a team-high four long balls over 62 plate appearances. The 23-year-old consistently slotted in as either the No. 5 or 6 hitter in the Dodgers' final handful of spring games, making it reasonable to pencil him in for a spot in the bottom half of the lineup when the team begins its regular season Thursday versus the Diamondbacks.

