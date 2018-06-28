Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers in win

Bellinger wen 2-for-5 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Bellinger has really turned things on after a slow start to his sophomore campaign, contributing 10 hits and four homers over his last six contests. The 22-year-old is still batting a pedestrian .246 on the year, but his recent power surge has restored confidence in fantasy owners who may have been underwhelmed following last season's breakout power numbers.