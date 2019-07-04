Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Homers twice in walkoff win
Bellinger went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs to lead the Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.
Bellinger handed the Dodgers the first lead of the game with a leadoff homer in the second inning off Merrill Kelly. The 23-year-old slugger finished things off in style with a 413-foot bomb to win the game in the 10th. The walk-off was Bellinger's second straight following an RBI walk to win Tuesday's game. It's safe to say Bellinger has been nothing short of spectacular this season, leading the Dodgers across the board with 29 home runs, 70 RBI and 69 runs scored while slashing 345/.440/.707.
