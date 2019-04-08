Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hot streak continues

Bellinger went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, four runs scored, and a walk in Sunday's 12-6 win over Colorado.

Bellinger simply can't be stopped right now. He's collected at least one hit in all 10 games this season, including six multi-hit games. The lefty slugger already has seven home runs, 18 RBI and 17 runs scored during that span. Fantasy owners couldn't ask for anything more from him.