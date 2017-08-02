Bellinger went 2-for-4 with his 29th home run of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Braves.

The sensational rookie started August with a bang after hitting "just" four homers in an All-Star break shortened month of July. Bellinger has been the centerpiece of a dangerous Dodger lineup this season, driving in 70 RBI (17 more than his next-highest teammate) to go along with his 29 round-trippers. His breakout power production is even more impressive when you consider that he missed almost the entire first month of the season, not getting promoted to the majors until April 24.