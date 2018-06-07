Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Launches 10th homer Wednesday
Bellinger went 1-for-3 with two walks, a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to the Pirates.
The 22-year-old failed to take advantage of a three-game set at Coors Field over the weekend, going 0-for-6, but he's now homered on back-to-back nights in Pittsburgh on the next stop of the Dodgers' road trip. Bellinger's .227/.304/.436 slash line on the year remains disappointing, but with 10 homers and 28 RBI in 61 games he's at least providing some fantasy value in the power categories.
