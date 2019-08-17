Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Launches 41st homer
Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a victory over Atlanta on Friday.
Bellinger plated the Dodgers' first run with a 404-foot shot off Mike Soroka in the second inning, his league-leading 41st of the season. The 24-year-old has racked up seven homers and 14 RBI while slashing .250/.316/.712 and posting a 1.027 OPS through 14 games in August as he seeks to claim his first MVP award. He is also within reach of Shawn Green's franchise home run record of 49 set in 2002.
