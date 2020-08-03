Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
Off to a rough start in 2020, Bellinger's first-inning blast was his first of the season. Through nine games, the reigning NL MVP is slashing .150/.209/.250 with just two extra-base hits and four RBI.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Testing out new swing•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hitting in cage•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Slated for some time at first base•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hints at commitment to Team USA•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Scratched from Sunday's lineup•