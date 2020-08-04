Bellinger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to San Diego on Monday.
Bellinger has started the season slowly, but he appears to be coming around with two homers in his last two contests. Monday's long ball was a 409-foot shot to right field against Padres closer Kirby Yates in the ninth inning that brought Los Angeles to within one run. Despite the recent power surge, Bellinger is hitting only .159 (7-for-44) on the season.
