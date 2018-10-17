Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Leading off Wednesday

Bellinger will bat atop the order and patrol center field in Game 5 of the NLCS against Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Bellinger has only hit leadoff once in his big-league career, which came during a game last season. Manager Dave Roberts explained his decision due to the at-bats Bellinger had against Brewers' starter Wade Miley in Game 2. Justin Turner and David Freese will follow Bellinger in the order.