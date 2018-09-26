Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Leaves park in loss

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Diamondbacks.

Bellinger got the Dodgers on the board early with his second-inning home run -- his 24th long ball of the season. The 23-year-old will likely continue to hit in the middle of the order against righties but sit against southpaws over the final week as the Dodgers look to lock up a playoff spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories