Bellinger was removed from Saturday's game with a mild right ankle sprain and is being listed as day-to-day, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

This comes as a sigh of relief, as Bellinger seems to have avoided a more serious injury. While he's being listed as day-to-day, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Dodgers give him some extra time to get over the ailment given their hefty 19-game lead in the NL West. Expect Adrian Gonzalez to fill in for him at first base for any time he misses.

