Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Lifted after HBP

Bellinger was replaced after getting struck by a pitch on the right knee in Monday's game against Cincinnati, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Bellinger got drilled by a fastball and managed to stay in the game to run the bases, but he had a noticeable limp heading back to the dugout after the bottom half of the inning and was replaced by Alex Verdugo in right field immediately after. Bellinger will be considered day-to-day until the extent of the injury is uncovered.