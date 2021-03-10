Bellinger (shoulder) will take live at-bats Wednesday and remains on track to make his Cactus League debut around March 15, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 25-year-old played center field but didn't bat during a B game Sunday, so his progressing to facing live pitching is a significant step toward his return. Manager Dave Roberts has consistently tabbed mid-March as the expected timeframe for Bellinger's spring debut, and that outlook has yet to change as he ramps up his progression.
