Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Makes pinch-hit appearance

Bellinger (shoulder) made a pinch-hit appearance in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Padres, striking out swinging in his eighth-inning at-bat.

The Dodgers' decision to make Bellinger available off the bench adds credence to the team's belief that the 23-year-old will avoid a stint on the injured list, despite his absence from the lineup for the past two days. Bellinger will likely be evaluated during batting practice early Monday before the Dodgers make a ruling on his status for their series opener with the Braves.