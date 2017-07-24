Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Mashes 27th homer
Bellinger went 1-for-4 with his 27th home run of the season in a 5-4 win over Atlanta on Sunday.
Bellinger has been able to avoid the Home Run Derby hangover that fellow young phenom Aaron Judge has suffered to begin the second half. The 22-year-old is batting .333 (11-for-33) with two homers and six RBI in nine games since returning from the All-Star break and continues to provide tremendous value for those who stashed him earlier in the season.
