Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: May require DL stint
Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are leaning towards putting Bellinger (ankle) on the disabled list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Bellinger said he felt no pain in his ankle during batting practice Tuesday, but it's apparently still swollen, so the Dodgers will continue to err on the side of caution with the rookie phenom. They'll hold him out Wednesday, and if he hasn't shown significant improvement by then, a DL move may be made. Adrian Gonzalez should play close to every day at first base while Bellinger is on the shelf.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out until Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Held out again Monday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Available off bench•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Out Sunday with ankle injury•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Walking without limp•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Leaves with mild ankle sprain•
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...