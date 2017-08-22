Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers are leaning towards putting Bellinger (ankle) on the disabled list, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Bellinger said he felt no pain in his ankle during batting practice Tuesday, but it's apparently still swollen, so the Dodgers will continue to err on the side of caution with the rookie phenom. They'll hold him out Wednesday, and if he hasn't shown significant improvement by then, a DL move may be made. Adrian Gonzalez should play close to every day at first base while Bellinger is on the shelf.