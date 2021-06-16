Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with left hamstring tightness, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated earlier in the day Bellinger was expected to miss his fifth consecutive contest Wednesday, so it's not a major surprise to see the outfielder landing on the shelf. Bellinger will be eligible to be activated sometime next week, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to play at that point or if he'll require additional time to recover from the injury.