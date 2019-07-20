Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Nabs ninth stolen base

Bellinger went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

Bellinger's high average and power numbers have jumped off the page this year, but he's also up to nine stolen bases. That complements a .333/.430/.693 batting line with 34 homers, 77 RBI and 77 runs scored in 96 games this season for the 24-year-old.