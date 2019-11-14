Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Named NL MVP
Bellinger was named the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.
The 24-year-old received 19 of 30 first-place votes to beat out Christian Yelich and Anthony Rendon for the award. Bellinger hit .305/.406/.629 with 47 home runs, 115 RBI and 15 stolen bases last season.
