Bellinger (shoulder) is still limited but should be fully healthy by the start of the regular season, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Bellinger required offseason surgery after dislocating his shoulder during a celebration in the NLCS. He's still taking swings with only one hand, but he's expected to take full swings and go through defensive drills without limitations once full-squad workouts begin in late February.
