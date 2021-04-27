Bellinger (lower leg) is expected to face live pitching at the alternate training site once the Dodgers begin the upcoming 10-game road trip Thursday at Milwaukee, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old is currently working out with the team in Los Angeles, but he'll head to the alternate training site to continue his rehab at the start of the road trip. Bellinger is also participating in limited-weight running, and he'll need to progress to full running before having a chance of returning from the injured list, so he's unlikely to be activated in the immediate future.