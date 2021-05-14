Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Bellinger (lower leg) could go on a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Comments from the skipper earlier in the week made it seem as though Bellinger was a ways off, with Roberts noting that the 25-year-old was only running at 60 percent. However, it now sounds like Bellinger is on the verge of playing in live games, which puts a return to the big club before the end of May on the table. Bellinger played in four games before being shelved.
