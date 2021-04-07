Manager Dave Roberts said Bellinger (calf) has no structural damage or stress fractures after undergoing testing Tuesday, but the skipper is uncertain when the outfielder will retake the field, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old is dealing with some residual soreness after taking a cleat to the left calf Monday, and it's unclear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list. According to Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, Bellinger won't be available for Wednesday's series finale at Oakland, and he'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to recover before potentially missing any additional contests.