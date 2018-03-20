Play

Bellinger, who was removed from Tuesday's Cactus League game after fouling a ball off his foot, is not dealing with an injury, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, as it appears Bellinger's removal from Tuesday's spring contest was simply the manager's decision and not prompted by an injury. He shouldn't be forced to miss any spring action as a result.

