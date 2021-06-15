Manager Dave Roberts said it's "unlikely" Bellinger (hamstring) plays Wednesday against the Phillies, and the team is waiting as long as possible before potentially placing the outfielder on the injured list, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 25-year-old hasn't seen the field since exiting Friday's contest with a left hamstring issue, and he's not expected to return to action until at least Friday's series opener at Arizona. Bellinger hit in the batting cage and did some running Tuesday, but he could be headed for the injured list if he doesn't illustrate some improvement within the next day or two.