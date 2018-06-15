Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Friday's lineup
Bellinger is out of the lineup against the Giants on Friday.
Bellinger will retreat to the bench for a rare day off after going 1-for-3 with one double and two walks during Wednesday's game versus the Rangers. In his place, Enrique Hernandez will man center field and bat second in the order.
