Bellinger is out of the lineup against San Diego on Friday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

Bellinger will receive a rare day off in order to get some rest with left-hander Joey Lucchesi taking the hill for the Padres. In his place, Enrique Hernandez will start at first base. Expect to see Bellinger utilized off the bench and back in the starting nine for Saturday's tilt.

