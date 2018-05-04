Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Friday's lineup
Bellinger is out of the lineup against San Diego on Friday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
Bellinger will receive a rare day off in order to get some rest with left-hander Joey Lucchesi taking the hill for the Padres. In his place, Enrique Hernandez will start at first base. Expect to see Bellinger utilized off the bench and back in the starting nine for Saturday's tilt.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Goes deep in losing effort•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: In Monday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Benched for lack of hustle Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Pulled from Sunday's game•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits two-run homer•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Hits second homer Friday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...