Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in lineup for finale
Bellinger is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.
Bellinger is hitting an impressive .405/.468/.571 through 13 games this month, but he'll hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale with left-hander Derek Holland pitching for the Giants. Enrique Hernandez is starting at first base and hitting sixth in his stead.
More News
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Collects two hits, steals base in loss•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Contributes across board in win•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Notches seventh steal•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Cranks grand slam•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino down
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Time to trust Giles?
Heath Cummings heads to the waiver wire to help your Fantasy baseball team find some closer...
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...