Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in lineup for finale

Bellinger is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants.

Bellinger is hitting an impressive .405/.468/.571 through 13 games this month, but he'll hit the bench for Wednesday's series finale with left-hander Derek Holland pitching for the Giants. Enrique Hernandez is starting at first base and hitting sixth in his stead.

