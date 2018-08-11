Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in lineup Saturday
Bellinger is out of the lineup for Saturday's game at Colorado.
Bellinger has four multi-hit efforts in his last five games (10-for-19 with a home run and five RBI), but he will hit the bench against Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland. Max Muncy draws the start at first base for the Dodgers.
