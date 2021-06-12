Bellinger (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rangers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Bellinger exited Friday's game with what was initially thought to be a leg cramp, but further update indicated that his exit could be due to a more serious hamstring issue. He'll sit the middle game of the series against Texas, with the Dodgers likely to provide further update later Saturday. Mookie Betts will shift to center field as Zach McKinstry takes over in right field.