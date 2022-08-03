site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Bellinger isn't starting Wednesday against the Giants, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Bellinger is resting after he hit .217 with a triple, three doubles, five RBI and four runs over the last six games. Trayce Thompson will take his place in center field and bat fifth.
