Bellinger is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

With the Dodgers having already secured baseball's best record, manager Dave Roberts will give two of his team's top stars in Bellinger and Mookie Betts (hip) breathers with the postseason on the horizon. Assuming he isn't needed off the bench, Bellinger will wrap up the regular season with a .239 average, 12 home runs, six stolen bases, 30 RBI and 33 runs over 56 games. While Bellinger's production was certainly serviceable, it was far less than what many of his investors had been banking on in fantasy drafts, given his status as a consensus first-round pick.